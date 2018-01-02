The 49ers signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Johnson, who has appeared in 19 NFL games during his three-year career, didn't log a single snap in 2017 after being waived by the Seahawks prior to training camp. With Kyle Juszczyk locked in as the 49ers' fullback, Johnson looks like he'll be little more than a camp body for San Francisco if he sticks on the roster through this summer.