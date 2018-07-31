Smith (lower leg) was cleared off the NFI list Tuesday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Smith began training camp on the NFI list due to a lower-leg injury, which wasn't related to the torn pectoral muscle that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. The starting outside linebacker racked up over 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons with the Raiders when he was last healthy, so Smith will look to return to that same level of production in 2018.

