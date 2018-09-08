49ers' Malcolm Smith: Doubtful for Week 1
Smith (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's regular season opener against the Vikings, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smith was limited in practice all week after injuring his hamstring early in the preseason. Elijah Lee stands next in line to see a starter's share of snaps at weakside linebacker.
More News
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Returns from injury•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected back in action for preseason Week 3•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Doubtful next week•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Leaves preseason game with hamstring injury•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Cleared off NFI list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.