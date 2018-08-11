49ers' Malcolm Smith: Doubtful next week
Smith (hamstring) is unlikely to play in the 49ers' second preseason game next Saturday, but he is being considered week-to-week with a chance to play in the following contest, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith was one of several 49ers' players to go down in Thursday's preseason opener, but it sounds like he avoided serious injury. The veteran is looking to make an impact this season after missing the entire 2017 campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. Assuming he stays healthy, Smith has a chance to open the year as an impact IDP option with Reuben Foster slated to miss the first two weeks with a suspension.
