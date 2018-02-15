Play

Smith (pectoral) will be ready for the start of April's offseason program, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Smith has yet to play a down for San Francisco after missing the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral. The Southern California product should command serious IDP appeal ahead of the 2018 campaign given the three-down role he's likely to fill in the 49ers' young defense.

