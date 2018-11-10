49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected to start second consecutive week
Smith is expected to start at weak-side linebacker in place of Reuben Foster (hamstring, who will miss his second straight game according to the 49ers' team site.
Smith played 33 snaps in the Week 9 slaughtering of the Raiders, tallying just two tackles. With the game expected to be a bit more competitive Monday against the Giants, Smith could have some opportunities to rack up more tackles.
