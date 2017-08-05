49ers' Malcolm Smith: Goes down with forearm injury
Smith exited Saturday's practice with an apparent left forearm injury, USA Today's Chris Biderman reports.
When asked if the injury could be long term, head coach Kyle Shanahan said "possibly," according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. While there's still hope this may not be anything serious, Smith realistically appears set to miss some time. Look for Ray-Ray Armstrong to take his place in the starting lineup until further notice.
