49ers' Malcolm Smith: Inactive for Sunday
Smith (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Smith will not make his 49ers debut Week 2, due to a lingering hamstring injury sustained in the preseason. Elijah Lee should see an increased defensive role as long as Smith remains sidelined.
-
