Smith (torn pectoral) was placed on IR Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move to IR allows to 49ers flexibility to add another linebacker. Smith is still expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but is technically eligible to return after Week 8 if his recovery goes faster than anticipated.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories