49ers' Malcolm Smith: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Smith (hamstring) is a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It wouldn't be a surprise if 49ers coaches are simply taking it easy on Smith as the linebacker continues to bounce back from a nagging hamstring injury Smith's dealt with for most of the preseason. Regardless, there doesn't yet seem to be any concern over the linebacker's availability for Sunday's season opener in Minnesota.
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Returns from injury•
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected back in action for preseason Week 3•
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Doubtful next week•
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Leaves preseason game with hamstring injury•
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Cleared off NFI list•
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Starts camp on NFI list•
