Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Smith is still looking to make his debut with the 49ers. His hamstring injury was sustained in the preseason opener and has lingered ever since. Because these issues can be tricky, Smith will likely be limited to some degree if he does suit up. He's notched 225 tackles, four sacks, nine pass breakups and two interceptions over the last two seasons,