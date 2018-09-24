Smith (hamstring) recorded just one tackle in his delayed debut for the 49ers on Sunday.

Smith was cleared of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the first two games of the season, and he was immediately inserted as the team's starting Sam linebacker. While the 29-year-old is technically a starter, he was not used in nickel formations, limiting him to 34 of 76 snaps. Reuben Foster and rookie Fred Warner are the superior IDP options amongst the 49ers' linebackers.