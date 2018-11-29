49ers' Malcolm Smith: More snaps on tap
Smith (Achilles) will receive increased playing time following the 49ers' decision to waive Reuben Foster, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith is listed as the starting weakside linebacker on San Francisco's depth chart in Foster's absence. The eighth-year veteran's increased snap count could lead to an uptick in tackles, so he's worth monitoring in IDP formats.
