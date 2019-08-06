49ers' Malcolm Smith: Nursing hamstring injury
Smith did not practice Tuesday due to hamstring tightness, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There were no details provided on Smith's injury, so it's unclear how severe the ailment is. Consider Smith day-to-day for now.
More News
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Out for OTAs•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Restructures deal with Niners•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Loses starting job late in year•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Records season high in tackles•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: More snaps on tap•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected to start second consecutive week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...