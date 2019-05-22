49ers' Malcolm Smith: Out for OTAs
Smith wasn't able to participate in OTAs due to an Achilles injury, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
It's unclear when Smith picked up the injury, but it's apparently serious enough to hold him out of offseason training. The 29-year-old played just 12 games last season, making 35 tackles (22 solo) for San Francisco. A healthy Smith is expected to vie for a starting spot on the linebacker corps in 2019.
