Smith suffered a torn pectoral and is expected to miss the entire season, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Signed to a five-year, $26.5 million contract this offseason, Smith had been taking first-team reps at weakside linebacker ahead of first-round rookie Reuben Foster. The 49ers wanted to ease Foster into action after he was limited during the offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery, but Smith's expected absence could change the rookie's timeline for taking on a lead role. Ray-Ray Armstrong replaced Smith at Saturday's practice and could also take on some of the vacated snaps.