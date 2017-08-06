49ers' Malcolm Smith: Out for year with pectoral tear
Smith suffered a torn pectoral and is expected to miss the entire season, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.
Signed to a five-year, $26.5 million contract this offseason, Smith had been taking first-team reps at weakside linebacker ahead of first-round rookie Reuben Foster. The 49ers wanted to ease Foster into action after he was limited during the offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery, but Smith's expected absence could change the rookie's timeline for taking on a lead role. Ray-Ray Armstrong replaced Smith at Saturday's practice and could also take on some of the vacated snaps.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...