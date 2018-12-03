Smith recorded seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.

Smith was the starting weakside linebacker in place of Reuben Foster (released) for the second consecutive week, but he was on the field for all 58 of the team's defensive snaps after seeing just 36 percent of snaps last week. Injuries have cost the 28-year-old most of his first two seasons with the 49ers, but he could be in for a strong IDP finish if he hangs on the the starting job over the last four games of the year. Smith racked up 225 combined tackles over his last two full season with Oakland in 2015 and 2016.

