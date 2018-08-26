Smith (hamstring) started Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, finishing with a solo tackle in a 23-17 loss.

Smith had been sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the 49ers' first preseason game. The veteran linebacker is expected to serve as the club's weakside linebacker alongside Fred Warner -- and eventually Reuben Foster -- after missing the entire 2017 season due to a pectoral tear. Smith racked up 225 combined tackles over his last two seasons as a starter, so he should garner IDP value this year, especially during the two games in which Foster serves his suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...