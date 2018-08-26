49ers' Malcolm Smith: Returns from injury
Smith (hamstring) started Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, finishing with a solo tackle in a 23-17 loss.
Smith had been sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the 49ers' first preseason game. The veteran linebacker is expected to serve as the club's weakside linebacker alongside Fred Warner -- and eventually Reuben Foster -- after missing the entire 2017 season due to a pectoral tear. Smith racked up 225 combined tackles over his last two seasons as a starter, so he should garner IDP value this year, especially during the two games in which Foster serves his suspension.
More News
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected back in action for preseason Week 3•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Doubtful next week•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Leaves preseason game with hamstring injury•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Cleared off NFI list•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Starts camp on NFI list•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected back for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...