Smith (lower leg) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn pectoral, suffered an unspecified lower-leg injury this spring. According to Brad Almquist of KNBR 1050, general manager John Lynch doesn't expect Smith to be sidelined for more than a few days.

