Collins finished the 2024 season with 33 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across 17 games.

At 29 years old and in his ninth NFL season, Collins started all 17 games for San Francisco and matched his previous career high with the 5.0 sacks, a number he hit in both 2016 with Dallas as a rookie and 2023 with Houston. Collins proved to be a smart acquisition by 49ers GM John Lynch last March, when he sent a seventh-round pick to the Texans for the veteran defensive tackle. Collins has one year remaining on his contract through 2025.