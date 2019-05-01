49ers' Malik Henry: Joins Niners

Henry signed with the 49ers last week as an undrafted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the 49ers reportedly ponied up $90,000 in guaranteed money to Henry. That investment signals how badly San Francisco wanted the West Georgia product in the fold for the rest of its offseason program. It's unlikely the 49ers brought the wideout in for much work in the passing game, however, with his explosiveness in space making him more intriguing as a return man and gadget player. Henry registered a 4.39 40-yard dash time, 130-inch broad jump and an impressive 22 reps on the bench press during his pro day.