49ers' Malik Henry: Signing with SF

Henry signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers reportedly ponied up $90,000 in guarantees to Henry, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, which signals how bad San Francisco wanted the West Georgia product in the fold for the rest of its offseason program. It's unlikely the 49ers brought the wideout in for his receiving ability, though, but rather his explosive reputation as a return man and gadget player. After all, Henry proved to be a workout warrior at his pro day, where he registered a 4.39 40, 130-inch broad jump and an impressive 22 reps on the bench press.

