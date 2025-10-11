49ers' Malik Mustapha: Activated off IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers activated Mustapha (knee) off injured reserve Saturday.
Mustapha is closer to making his return after recovering from a torn ACL. While he remains questionable for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, the 23-year-old should serve as a depth defensive back and can also contribute on special teams if he ends up playing.
