Mustapha tallied six tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 20-10 win over the Falcons.

After beginning the campaign on IR, Mustapha returned in Week 6 and logged a 38 percent snap share. The second-year safety's workload jumped significantly in Week 7, as Mustapha was on the field for 69 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps. David Lombardi of SFStandard.com suggests that Mustapha will ultimately be a regular starter while Sigle, Pinnock and Ji'Ayir Brown -- who played every defensive snap Sunday -- contend for the No. 2 spot.