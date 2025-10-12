Mustapha (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Mustapha is ready to make his 2025 debut after fully recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in January. With how well rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle has been playing this season, Mustapha may work in a rotational role in the secondary and on special teams in his return.