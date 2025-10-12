49ers' Malik Mustapha: Cleared to make 2025 debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mustapha (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
Mustapha is ready to make his 2025 debut after fully recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in January. With how well rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle has been playing this season, Mustapha may work in a rotational role in the secondary and on special teams in his return.
More News
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Activated off IR•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Completes week of full practice•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Logs full session•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Practice window opened•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Could return to practice next week•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Return to practice close?•