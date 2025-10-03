Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers will aim to open Mustapha's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mustapha missed all of training camp and opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2024 season. There's optimism that the second-year safety could be designated to return to practice Monday to ramp up his conditioning, though he would be a long shot to play in the 49ers' Week 6 road clash against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12. Mustapha's return would likely lead to a decreased role in the secondary for Jason Pinnock or rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle.