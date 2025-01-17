Mustapha (knee) finished his rookie season with 72 tackles (32 solo) and one interception across 16 games with the 49ers.

Mustapha spent most of his rookie campaign filling in for injured starting safety Talanoa Hufanga, who managed to suit up for just seven games after returning from a serious knee injury. The 23-year-old Mustapha suffered a knee injury of his own in the 49ers' final game of the season, but its unclear if it will limit his availability come training camp. Mustapha figures to have an opportunity to compete for the position he filled in for so admirably as a rookie in 2025.