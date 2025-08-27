Mustapha (knee) was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Mustapha excelled with the 49ers as a fourth-round rookie in 2024, as he generated 72 tackles (32 solo), five pass breakups and an interception across 16 games (12 starts). He underwent surgery following the season to repair a torn graft in his knee that was related to the torn ACL he suffered in 2022 at Wake Forest. Mustapha will miss the at least the first four games of the season, and the 49ers brought in Jason Pinnock (heel) from the Giants to serve as the starting free safety in the meantime. Mustapha will have an opportunity to reclaim the starting gig upon return.