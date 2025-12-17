default-cbs-image
Mustapha logged 10 tackles (six solo) during the 49ers' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Mustapha was San Francisco's leading tackler during the victory, and he has now compiled double-digit stops twice this season. The 23-year-old will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Colts.

