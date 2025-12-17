49ers' Malik Mustapha: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mustapha logged 10 tackles (six solo) during the 49ers' win over the Titans on Sunday.
Mustapha was San Francisco's leading tackler during the victory, and he has now compiled double-digit stops twice this season. The 23-year-old will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Colts.
More News
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Paces 49ers in tackles•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Snags pick in win•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Posts eight stops in Week 10 loss•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Season-high stops in Week 8 loss•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Bumps up workload in Week 7•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Cleared to make 2025 debut•