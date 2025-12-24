49ers' Malik Mustapha: Makes eight stops in Week 16 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mustapha tallied eight tackles (three solo) in Monday's 48-27 victory against Indianapolis.
Mustapha's tackle total was third-highest on San Francisco. The second-year safety has been a steady IDP asset of late, posting at least seven stops in each of his past four games.
More News
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Leads team in tackles•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Paces 49ers in tackles•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Snags pick in win•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Posts eight stops in Week 10 loss•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Season-high stops in Week 8 loss•
-
49ers' Malik Mustapha: Bumps up workload in Week 7•