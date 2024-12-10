Mustapha (chest) was estimated as a limited practice participant on Monday's injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) returned from injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Bears, Mustapha still got the start at strong safety and finished with five tackles (two solo) while playing 45 defensive snaps in the 38-13 win. However, Mustapha appears to have picked up a chest injury in the process, which earned him a limited tag on Monday's estimation. His practice participation over the next two days will determine his availability for Thursday's NFC West clash against the Rams.