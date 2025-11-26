49ers' Malik Mustapha: Paces 49ers in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mustapha recorded seven tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.
Mustapha led San Francisco in tackles and also logged his highest solo-tackle total this season. He now has at least seven total tackles in three of seven contests for the campaign.
