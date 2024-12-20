Mustapha (chest) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mustapha upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, so it appears he's moved past his chest injury in time to suit up in Week 16. With 2022 First-Team All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga back from injury, Mustapha is likely to serve as the 49ers' top reserve safety Sunday.