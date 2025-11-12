49ers' Malik Mustapha: Posts eight stops in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mustapha notched eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Mustapha tied for third among 49ers defenders in tackles in defeat. The second-year safety missed the first five weeks of the season, but since his return he's tallied 32 tackles across five contests while logging 100 percent of San Francisco's defenders each of the past three weeks.
