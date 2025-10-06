The 49ers opened Mustapha's (knee) 21-day practice window to return from the reserve/PUP list.

Mustapha is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered in January, which caused him to open the 2025 regular season on the PUP list. Mustapha will return to practice this week and could be reinstated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, though that will depend on his participation level in practice. The 2024 fourth-rounder logged 72 tackles (32 solo) and five pass defenses (including one interception) across 16 regular-season games during his rookie season.