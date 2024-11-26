Mustapha finished with nine tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Packers.
The rookie safety also played on every defensive snap for the fourth game in a row. Mustapha has 52 tackles (21 solo) and four pass breakups, including an interception, in 2024.
