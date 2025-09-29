Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the 49ers are hopeful Mustapha (knee) can practice following the team's Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

The second-year pro from Wake Forest has been sidelined all season after being placed on the 49ers' reserve/PUP list in late August due to a knee injury, but Shanahan's comments Monday suggest he may return to practice soon. Mustapha had a great rookie campaign for San Francisco, recording 72 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception, across 16 regular-season games. He's expected to assume the team's top free safety spot once he returns from injury.