Mustapha made 12 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Mustapha played a season-high 100 percent of defensive snaps in Week 8, after having made his debut Week 6 then having his workload jump Week 7. The second-year pro appears to have solidified himself as an every-down player as the 49ers prepare for a Week 9 road matchup against the Giants. That development puts him firmly on the fantasy radar in IDP formats.