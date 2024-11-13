Mustapha finished Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers with seven tackles (two solo).

Mustapha was questionable to play Sunday due to a calf issue that limited him in practice. However, that didn't appear to bother the rookie fourth-round pick as he played every single defensive snap for the third time this season and tied De'Vondre Campbell and Deommodore Lenoir for second-most tackles behind Fred Warner (nine). Through the first nine games of the regular season, Mustapha has logged 37 tackles (15 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception).