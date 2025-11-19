Mustapha logged four tackles (one solo) and an interception during San Francisco's win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mustapha managed to force his first turnover of the season when he picked off Jacoby Brissett late in the second quarter of the victory. The 23-year-old was sidelined for the first five weeks of the season with a knee injury but has gotten off to a strong start since making his return, recording 36 tackles (18 solo) and an interception across six outings.