Mustapha (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Mustapha was unable to play against the Rams this past Thursday due to a chest injury. His limited participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he is progressing through his recovery, and he'll have two more chances to increase his activity ahead of Sunday's game against Miami.
