The 49ers signed Turner to a contract Wednesday.

Turner briefly spent some time on the 49ers' practice squad last year but hasn't seen regular-season action since 2022 with San Francisco, when he played 50 snaps (49 on special teams, one on offense) across three games with San Francisco. Turner is a longshot to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but a strong performance in practices and preseason games could earn him a spot on the team's practice squad.