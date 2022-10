Turner has been elevated to the 49ers active roster ahead of Monday's Week 4 contest against the Rams.

The move will mark Turner's second elevation, which means he'll only be eligible for one more standard game-day elevation before the 49ers would need to officially sign him to the active roster. The undrafted wideout out of Illinois played primarily on special teams during his Week 1 elevation and figures to garner a similar role against Los Angeles.