The 49ers signed Turner to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Turner spent the entire 2025 season on the 49ers' practice squad after not making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He appeared in four games for Niners, including in their NFC wild-card win over the Eagles, when he played four snaps on offense while failing to haul in his lone target. As a member of the 49ers' 90-man roster, Turner will be eligible to participate in OTAs and minicamp, where he'll look to make a good impression on the coaching staff before the start of training camp in July.