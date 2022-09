Turner has been elevated to the 49ers' active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Bears, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Turner was unable to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster during final cuts and subsequently signed to the practice squad. However, he has since earned a spot on the Week 1 roster as the team's No. 6 wide receiver. Still, he is most likely to contribute on special teams rather than offense.