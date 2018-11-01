Harris (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve by the 49ers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris has not seen the field in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that forced him to land on the IR. Now that he's officially activated, Harris is eligible to play Thursday against the Raiders. The rookie safety was able to practice Wednesday, so there is a strong possibility he suits up against the Raiders. If Harris does play, it's unknown what sort of role he will have with the team.