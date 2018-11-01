49ers' Marcell Harris: Activated off injured reserve
Harris (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve by the 49ers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harris has not seen the field in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that forced him to land on the IR. Now that he's officially activated, Harris is eligible to play Thursday against the Raiders. The rookie safety was able to practice Wednesday, so there is a strong possibility he suits up against the Raiders. If Harris does play, it's unknown what sort of role he will have with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...