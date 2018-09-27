49ers' Marcell Harris: Activation at midseason likely
Harris (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the injured reserve by the 49ers at midseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The former Florida standout was placed on IR on Sept. 3 with the hopes of a return at midseason and the fact that San Francisco plans to activate him at midseason suggest Harris is progressing nicely. With fellow safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) also likely to miss time, Antone Exum and Tyvis Powell should expect more reps in the meantime.
