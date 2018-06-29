49ers' Marcell Harris: Expected back for training camp

Harris (Achilles) is expected to be on the field for the start of training camp, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Harris missed the 49ers' entire offseason program as he remains in recovery from an Achilles injury that prevented him from taking the field during his senior season at Florida last fall. It seems like he's nearing full strength, though, and it apparently won't be too much longer until we see Harris playing for the first time in a professional jersey.