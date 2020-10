Harris is expected to start at safety in place of Jaquiski Tartt (groin) on Sunday against the Patriots, Kelana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

The 49ers will be without Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) as well, and Tarvarius Moore is expected to cover for him at free safety. Harris has only played 48 defensive snaps this season, but he played plenty on defense over the previous two seasons, collecting 74 tackles over 21 games.