Harris suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Harris was nursing an Achilles injury when the 49ers selected him in the sixth round of April's draft. He is competing with Antone Exum for a spot behind Jaquiski Tartt at strong safety, but Harris has had limited action since arriving in San Francisco. His best path to make the team may be through special teams at this time.

